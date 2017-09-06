Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

ECape court sentences man to 25 years in jail for raping teen

  • South Africa
"abuse; terror; threat; fear" Photo: pixabay.com/Alexas_Fotos

JOHANNESBURG  – A 25-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment by the Tsomo Regional Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, for raping a 15-year-old girl, Eastern Cape police said. 

Spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said Sithabile Gwicana raped the teenager on December 22, 2016 at the Komkhulu Location, Thoboyi Village, Ngqamakhwe. 

“The victim met with the accused while they were in a traditional ceremony,” Manatha said.

“The victim was dragged to a dark area as it was midnight. She was raped by the accused.”

Manatha said the Butterworth police traced and arrested him.

African News Agency

