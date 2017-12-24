ECape man allegedly kills his father, arrested

File: The official South African Police Services logo. SAPS has arrested an Eastern Cape man for allegedly stabbing his father to death. Photo: via Twitter / @SAPoliceService

JOHANNESBURG – A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his 60-year-old father in Kei Bridge near Butterworth, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

Spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said that it is alleged that the 21-year-old stabbed his father on upper body on Friday, at around 9.30pm at their home which is at Maqwathini Location, Manqulo near Kei Bridge, Butterworth.

“The motive behind the murder is still not clear at this point in time. The deceased died instantly. Kei Bridge Police acted swiftly and arrested the suspect,” Manatha said.

“The suspect will appear before the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 27 December 2017, on a murder charge. The identity of the deceased will be revealed once all his relatives are officially informed of his death.”

African News Agency