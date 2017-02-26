Education dept to pay disabled pupil R1-million after rape

JOHANNESBURG, 25 February 2017 - The KZN education department has agreed to pay R1-million to settle a rape matter out of court. Parents of a disabled pupil sued the department after one of its staff members raped their twelve-year-old daughter. Video: eNCA

DURBAN - The KZN education department has agreed to pay R1-million to settle a rape matter out of court.

Parents of a disabled pupil sued the department after one of its staff members raped their twelve-year-old daughter at a Durban school eight years ago.

The girls mother said she turned to lawyers after the school for disabled pupils showed little interest in seeking justice over an incident that severely affected her daughter’s life.

“I said you know what justice has to be done for my babe because she’s been hurt and when she feels pain as a parent we also feel pain,” the mother said.

“My child is now staying with me for the past eight years she hasn’t been to school, she’s got no education, just a grade four education."

A sixty-year-old former caretaker is still on trial for the rape.

The Department of Basic Education said that it had fired the perpetrator and would also recover the money paid to the victim from the perpetrator, whether from his pension or by attaching his property.

Lawyers for the victim and the education department will meet in June to finalise payment.

eNCA