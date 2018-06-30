Eersterust residents urged to be patient

File: City of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga made residents aware that some demands won’t be met as they fall outside of the scope of the municipality. Photo: eNCA / Bafana Nzimande

PRETORIA - Eesterust residents are being urged not to vent their service delivery issues through violence and destruction.

The township was rocked by violent service delivery protests two weeks ago.

One person died and protesters stormed a police station stealing a firearm.

Residents held a meeting with city officials on Friday to discuss their problems.

However, tempers flared and some residents walked out of the community meeting.

For three days residents went on a rampage over services they are not getting.

With a promise that their demands are being taken seriously, residents put their protests on ice.

Two weeks on and many flocked to the local civic centre to hear how exactly the Mayor plans to address their needs.

A shortage of houses, high unemployment, high crime rates, and drug abuse took centre stage at the meeting.

City of Tshwane mayor, Solly Msimanga made residents aware that some demands won’t be met as they fall outside of the scope of the municipality.

The message of patience didn’t sit well with many.

Some decided they’d heard enough.

Only time will tell if the answers the Mayor and his team provided to Eesturust residents on their long standing grievances will be enough to keep them off the streets.

