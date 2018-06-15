Eersterust Police Station attacked, 16 suspects arrested

The Eersterus Police Station, east of Pretoria, has been attacked. Photo: Twitter/ @godsavepoort

PRETORIA – A total of 16 people have been arrested after an attack on the Eersterust Police Station, east of Pretoria on Thursday evening.

The incident comes after violent service delivery protests in the area this week.

A police firearm is among items taken during the attack.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said 12 suspects were arrested and successfully linked to the crime scene.

A 13th suspect was arrested for possession of dagga and an additional three suspects were arrested for possession of stolen property relating to items possibly stolen when criminals looted shops during the service delivery protest on Wednesday.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange commended the efforts of the police who ensured the swift arrest of the suspects.

"Police will work around the clock to ensure that all missing items are recovered, particularly the service firearm,” De Lange said.

“Next is for our investigators to work towards ensuring prosecutable cases with convictions that would ultimately serve as deterrents to anyone else who has plans to undermine the authority of the State."

The SAPS further revealed that a computer set and plasma TV had been recovered.

The police said the operation, which would continue pending the recovery of the rest of the property stolen from the Eersterust Client Service Centre, could result in more arrests.

eNCA