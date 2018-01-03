EFF again calls on tertiary students to enroll

File: Universities warned they will not allow any walk-in applications when registration opens. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The EFF is still calling for poor students to go directly to universities and colleges for enrolment.

EFF reiterates its call for all academically deserving students to report to universities of their

On Tuesday, universities warned they will not allow any walk-in applications when registration opens.

The Higher Education Transformation network said on Wednesday it wants universities to extend their admissions deadlines.

They also want universities to make public how many non-paying students will be accommodated.



The EFF says universities must accept all students even if they did not apply online.

The party is again calling for qualifying students to go directly to universities and colleges for enrolment.

It believes deserving students must be given a chance since President Jacob Zuma announced free education for most students.

The EFF says it will man the gates of tertiary institutions to ensure all students are considered.

The body representing the country’s universities warned political parties not to use fees to score political points.

