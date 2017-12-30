EFF calls on qualifying students to report to universities for free education in 2018

File: EFF leader Julius Malema is urging all qualifying students to report to tertiary institutions in 2018. Malema says all those who couldn't afford to study further should take advantage of free higher education. Photo: eNCA/Bafana Nzimande

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is urging all qualifying students to report to tertiary institutions in 2018.

In his New Year statement, Malema says all those who couldn't afford to study further should take advantage of free higher education.

Happy Revolutionary new year Africa pic.twitter.com/bnUyV2EFVq — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) December 30, 2017

Earlier this month, President Jacob Zuma announced free higher education for 90% of South African households.

This includes registration, tuition, books, accommodation, and meals.

Malema says party members will join applicants at all institutions to make sure they're catered for.

The National Treasury says it’s in the process of reviewing the details of President Jacob Zuma's proposal on free higher education.

The Heher Commission had previously found free tertiary education for all students was not feasible.

The Treasury says any changes to existing spending proposals will be announced in the 2018 budget, which is tabled annually in February.

Soon after President Jacob Zuma made his surprise announcement about free education for poor students, Wits University Vice Chancellor Adam Habib posted his concerns on social media.

He tweeted that urgent clarity was needed on how this would be funded.

Habib confirmed that vice chancellors had met with the Department of Higher Education and Training over 2018 fee increases for poor households.

But he said free education was never discussed.

It free education financing is not done properly,quality in univ's will decline.We would have done to higher education what exists at basic. — Adam Habib (@AdHabb) December 16, 2017

eNCA