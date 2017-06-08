EFF criticises Zille suspension

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille, who was suspended by her party, the DA, on Wednersday ahead of disciplinary proceedings for her controversial colonialism tweets. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The EFF has rejected the DA's temporary suspension of Hellen Zille from party activities as 'playful'.

"This decision means the DA cares more about itself than it does about the people of South Africa because Hellen Zille will continue to be a premier of the Western Cape," the EFF said.

"Any suspension that does have an implication on her position as premier is futile and irrelevant to the rest of the people."

The statement said: The logic of our democratic system means the people voted for the DA and not Hellen Zille. She is meant to receive a mandate from the party. The question is, during the suspension who is Hellen Zille representing and where is she taking such a mandate from?"

If Zille was not worthy to be in DA party activities and meetings during her disciplinary hearing, the same must apply with provincial government structures, the EFF said.

Zille said she would step down as premier only if given a valid reason to do so.

The ANC leader in the Western Cape, Khaya Magaxa, said Zille should resign immediately.

"She lost the confidence of the DA and the people of the province. The Western Cape cannot afford two centres of power in the deeply divided DA. Zille has no other option but to pack up and leave before she is finally kicked out of the DA and provincial government," he said.

Zille said her fight against her suspension had nothing to do with ego.

"I'm fascinated by this notion of ego, because if one stands up for the values and principles that one has always espoused, suddenly it becomes a matter of ego. If I had such a big ego I don't think I would have stood back voluntarily from the leadership of the party."

eNCA