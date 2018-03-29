Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Scuffles break out in NMB chamber

  • South Africa
PORT ELIZABETH 29 March 2018 - EFF and ANC council members in Nelson Mandela Bay have walked out of the chamber after demanding brief caucuses. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - A scuffle broke out between an EFF and a DA councillor during the special sitting in the council chamber in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

Councillors are to vote on an EFF motion of no confidence in DA mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay Athol Trollip.

Things quickly became heated.

 

 

The presence of DA leader Mmusi Maimane in the council chambers raised tensions.

 

Opposition parties called on Maimane to leave, but the speaker declined their request.

All but two of the EFF councillors walked out, followed shortly afterwards by the ANC.

 

 

eNCA

