CATCH IT LIVE: EFF celebrates its fifth anniversary

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is gearing up to celebrate its fifth anniversary in Mdantsane near East London on Saturday.

Party leaders have been crisscrossing the area for the past five days in the build-up to what they promise will be the mother of all parties.

The stage is set, the invites have been sent out, and the plans are in place for the EFF to paint Mdantsane red.

Buses are ready to usher partygoers to the big bash, to be held at the Sisa Dukashe stadium, which can hold up to 15 000 people.

“We are with domestic workers, we are with petrol attendants, those have indeed confirmed that they’re coming. They’re with the landless people, people who live in Duncan village, the rest of Mdantsane, King Williamstown the ordinary people who will be here because it’s their party,” said party Spokesperson Mbuyiseli Ndlozi.

The cake has been baked, with five birthday candles ready to be lit, proving wrong the naysayers who predicted the party wouldn’t make an impact.

“We will start with entertainment, lots of entertainment both local and national artists. We are expecting a lot of international guests from across the continent,” Ndlozi said.

The Fighters intend to usher in the next five years with a bang, with a fireworks display planned for Saturday night.

