Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

EFF joins calls for Lamberti's resignation

  • South Africa
File: The EFF has called for the immediate resignation of Mark Lamberti from Eskom Board after the North Gauteng High Court found Lamberti and Associated Motor Holdings guilty of discrimination. Photo: Craig Nieuwenhuizen / GALLO IMAGES

JOHANNESBURG - The EFF has called for the immediate resignation of Mark Lamberti from Eskom Board after the North Gauteng High Court found Lamberti and Associated Motor Holdings guilty of discrimination.

READ: Black Business Council takes aim at Lamberti

Lamberti referred to former Imperial employee Adila Chowan as a female employment equity candidate.

The party said his conduct "humiliated, degraded and objectified Ms Adila Chowan..."

In a statement, the EFF said, "during a Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprise oversight meeting at Eskom, the EFF raised the matter of his racist and gender-based discriminatory conduct directly with Mr Lamberti. He made a commitment that if the court finds against him, he will resign with immediate effect."

"Lamberti is not fit to hold any board position in our state-owned entities, particularly a position at Eskom Board that has seen turbulences due to unprincipled characters in the recent past."

READ: Eskom appoints new board

On Tuesday the Black Business Council also called for his removal from the Eskom board.

Lamberti was appointed to the board in January by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close