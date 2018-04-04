EFF joins calls for Lamberti's resignation

File: The EFF has called for the immediate resignation of Mark Lamberti from Eskom Board after the North Gauteng High Court found Lamberti and Associated Motor Holdings guilty of discrimination. Photo: Craig Nieuwenhuizen / GALLO IMAGES

JOHANNESBURG - The EFF has called for the immediate resignation of Mark Lamberti from Eskom Board after the North Gauteng High Court found Lamberti and Associated Motor Holdings guilty of discrimination.

Lamberti referred to former Imperial employee Adila Chowan as a female employment equity candidate.

The party said his conduct "humiliated, degraded and objectified Ms Adila Chowan..."

In a statement, the EFF said, "during a Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprise oversight meeting at Eskom, the EFF raised the matter of his racist and gender-based discriminatory conduct directly with Mr Lamberti. He made a commitment that if the court finds against him, he will resign with immediate effect."

"Lamberti is not fit to hold any board position in our state-owned entities, particularly a position at Eskom Board that has seen turbulences due to unprincipled characters in the recent past."

On Tuesday the Black Business Council also called for his removal from the Eskom board.

Lamberti was appointed to the board in January by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

eNCA