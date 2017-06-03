Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

EFF protesters cause chaos at Shoprite

  • South Africa
File: A group of Port Elizabeth EFF students members staged an unusual protest at a Shoprite store in Port Elizabeth on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – A group of Port Elizabeth EFF members staged an unusual protest at a Shoprite store on Saturday.

The members of the EFF Students Command filled trolleys and baskets with all sorts of items from the shelves. But when it came time to pay, they either didn't have money or presented invalid debit cards.

 

 

Many irate shoppers who were delayed in long queues left the shop without purchasing anything.

The shop was forced to close early.

The EFF members say they were protesting against white monopoly capital and called on Shoprite to share its wealth.

