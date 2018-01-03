EFF dismisses warning against walk-in university applications

File: The EFF says it will man the gates of universities to ensure all students are considered. Photo: AFP / Rodger Bosch

JOHANNESBURG - The EFF is still calling for poor students to invade universities and colleges for enrolment.

On Tuesday, universities warned they will not allow any walk-in applications when registration opens.

The party's condemned this, saying universities must accommodate all students even if they did not apply last year.

It believes deserving students must be given a chance since President Jacob Zuma announced free education.

The EFF says it will man the gates of universities to ensure all students are considered.

The body representing the country’s universities warned political parties not to use fees to score political points.

