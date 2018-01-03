Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

EFF dismisses warning against walk-in university applications

  • South Africa
File: The EFF says it will man the gates of universities to ensure all students are considered. Photo: AFP / Rodger Bosch

JOHANNESBURG - The EFF is still calling for poor students to invade universities and colleges for enrolment.

On Tuesday, universities warned they will not allow any walk-in applications when registration opens.

The party's condemned this, saying universities must accommodate all students even if they did not apply last year.

READ: Higher Education Minister Mkhize slams Malema

It believes deserving students must be given a chance since President Jacob Zuma announced free education.

The EFF says it will man the gates of universities to ensure all students are considered.

The body representing the country’s universities warned political parties not to use fees to score political points.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close