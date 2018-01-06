VUT scraps upfront payment for 'poor' students

File: The EFF Students' Command and the Vaal University of Technology have agreed to scrap registration fees for 'poor' students. Photo: eNCA/Sethembiso Zulu

JOHANNESBURG - The Vaal University of Technology and its student representative council (SRC) have agreed that students who come from households with an income of R350,000 and less will not pay registration fees at the beginning of the year.

Students from households whose income is more than R350,000 are required to pay R4,000 upfront.

This comes as confusion mounts about how the free higher education announced by President Jacob Zuma last month will or will not be implemented this year.

The Economic Freedom Fighters Students' Command, which leads the SRC at the Vaal university, said the vice-chancellor had agreed that walk-ins will be allowed, registration and a year of accommodation will be free for those from homes with an income less than R350,000, and historical debts will be scrapped.

The university announced that new first-year students with a household income of less than R350,000 would not pay fees but be supported by government grants.

"National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) grant recipients will be allowed to register without making an upfront payment or registration fee for 2018," said vice-chancellor Professor Gordon Zide.

"Applicants from households where the combined income is more than R350,000 but less than R600,000 are eligible to apply for gap funding to cover the 8 percent increase in their tuition fees."

