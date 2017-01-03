Eight killed in two Mpumalanga crashes on same road

Eight people were killed in two separate crashes on the same stretch of road near Nelspruit in Mpumalanga on Monday afternoon. Photo: Netcare 911

NELSPRUIT – Eight people were killed in two separate crashes on the same stretch of road near Nelspruit in Mpumalanga on Monday afternoon.

Netcare 911 spokesman Athlenda Mathe said that the first accident, which claimed three lives, happened about 30 kilometres from Nelspruit on the Schoemanskloof Road in the direction of Johannesburg shortly after midday.

According to Mathe, a car with three occupants rolled and the local fire brigade was called in to extract them.

“When paramedics arrived on scene, they found that two people had already died.”

The third person died shortly afterwards, despite the paramedics’ best efforts, and was also declared dead at the scene.

The second accident happened 10 kilometres further along the road less than three hours later. Five people were killed when two vehicles collided with a lorry about 40 kilometres from Nelspruit.

One vehicle was slightly damaged and its occupants uninjured, but those travelling in the second vehicle were not so fortunate. It overturned and all five occupants were killed.

The truck driver was not injured.

In a separate incident, one person was in a critical condition while 21 one others sustained minor injuries after a taxi and two bakkies collided with each other on Roosenekal road in Lydenburg, Mpumalanga.

Mathe said one person was found to be in a critical condition.

The patient was stabilised on scene and airlifted by the provincial emergency service to a nearby hospital.

More than 840 people were killed on our roads during the first 19 days of December.

Traffic authorities blame reckless driving as a major cause of road fatalities.

Africa News Agency