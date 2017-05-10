Ekurhuleni rolls out measles vaccination campaign

File: Measles is an infectious viral disease causing fever and a red rash on the skin, typically occurring in childhood. Signs and symptoms of measles include a cough, runny nose, inflamed red itchy eyes, sore throat, fever and a red blotchy skin rash. Photo: AFP / Joe Raedle

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Ekurhuleni said on Tuesday that they had rolled out an emergency measles vaccination campaign following the recent measles outbreak confirmed by the Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa.

The City of Ekurhuleni said the campaign would run until Friday, 26 May.

“The best way to ensure that the children are protected from the virus is getting them vaccinated,” said spokesperson Themba Gadebe.

“Measles is a very contagious disease that can spread through contact with infected mucus and saliva. An infected person can easily release the infection into the air when they cough or sneeze.”

Measles is an infectious viral disease causing fever and a red rash on the skin, typically occurring in childhood. Signs and symptoms of measles include a cough, runny nose, inflamed red itchy eyes, sore throat, fever and a red blotchy skin rash.

The City reminded parents to ensure that they bring along their child’s clinic card when visiting health facilities for immunisation.

“Also called Rubeola, measles is a serious condition and can be fatal for small children. In this regard, parents are encouraged to get their children from the ages of six months to five years of age vaccinated irrespective of their immunisation status.”

