Ekurhuleni suspends bus service due to taxi strike

There will be no Harambee bus services due to the Ekurhuleni taxi strike. Photo: Twitter / @City_Ekurhuleni

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni has announced that it is suspending its bus services on Tuesday following threats of violence.

There will be no Harambee bus service on Tuesday, 20 March 18 due to the Ekurhuleni Taxi Industry strike. The City of Ekurhuleni apologises for the inconvenience. For more information or service related issues please contact the Call Centre 0860 543 000. #CoeHarambee pic.twitter.com/9aDfW1UuYM — CITY OF EKURHULENI (@City_Ekurhuleni) March 19, 2018

The taxi industry in Ekurhuleni has given the City notice that its members will be embarking on a protest march on Tuesday.

"The City would like to inform the public that its bus services will be suspended as a precautionary measure for the day following a threat of violence," said Themba Gadebe, the spokesperson for the City of Ekurhuleni.

Gadebe said commuters should seek alternative modes of transport for Tuesday.

"We do apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding. The bus service will be fully operational from 22 March."

Police were out in force in areas near the airport early on Tuesday morning.

