Ekurhuleni suspends bus service due to taxi strike

  • South Africa
There will be no Harambee bus services due to the Ekurhuleni taxi strike. Photo: Twitter / @City_Ekurhuleni

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni has announced that it is suspending its bus services on Tuesday following threats of violence.

The taxi industry in Ekurhuleni has given the City notice that its members will be embarking on a protest march on Tuesday.

"The City would like to inform the public that its bus services will be suspended as a precautionary measure for the day following a threat of violence," said Themba Gadebe, the spokesperson for the City of Ekurhuleni.

Gadebe said commuters should seek alternative modes of transport for Tuesday.

"We do apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding. The bus service will be fully operational from 22 March."

Police were out in force in areas near the airport early on Tuesday morning.

African News Agency

