Elderly women targeted in E Cape village over witchcraft claims

There are superstitions in some rural villages that attribute the physical changes in ageing women to witchcraft, says Eastern Cape social development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi.

JOHANNESBURG - Elderly women in the Mqanduli area of the Eastern Cape are living in fear after two men allegedly killed a 70-year-old woman and injured another, accusing them of witchcraft.

Friends and family said farewell to Nosithele Mkhumbini on Saturday after she was attacked by the armed men.

The pair, carrying sticks and knives, confronted her while she was tending her garden and accused her of witchcraft.

“Seeing this coffin in front of me, I don't feel at peace at all. I wish it was me in that coffin instead of having to live in constant fear because they said when they’re released from prison they are going to come for me," said a neighbour during Mkhumbini's funeral service.

The area's chief, Dalintlanga Mfazwe, said such incidents were on the rise.

“This is becoming a more frequent occurrence. Not far from here they killed another old woman, whom we buried three weeks ago." Mfazwe said.

Social development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi. explained the superstitions that some held about older women.

"When she's old she loses some complexion, she loses shape and because she has become disfigured there is a belief that she is now a person who kills under the science that is not known by many people [withcraft].'

While two suspects have been arrested and face charges of murder, villagers said the men had threatened to come back and deal with other women they accuse of witchcraft.

