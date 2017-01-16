Elect leaders who won't steal money: Ramaphosa

ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa said branches must elect honest leaders. He was speaking at the party's 105th anniversary celebrations in the Eastern Cape. Photo: eNCA / Lenyaro Sello

MTHATHA – The ANC's 105th anniversary celebrations in the Eastern Cape were dominated by the issue of leadership succession.

The party's deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa was the keynote speaker.

As the succession battle hots up, he warned supporters to vote for honest leaders.

Celebrating 105 years, Ramaphosa used Oliver Tambo's legacy as a lesson in party unity.

He said Tambo was not a factionalist and was not driven by business interests.

He warned that factions weaken the ANC, that it's only strong when it's united.

He called on supporters to elect leaders they trust and not be forced to give votes to one or other faction.

“You mustn't agree when people come to bribe you with money, showing you lists or slates with those you must vote for. The leaders must be elected by you at the branches.

"Elect the leaders you trust, you love and you know won't steal money and won't lie and you know will work for the people. Leaders must not be elected in the boardroom,” he said.

With Ramaphosa urging members to resist corruption and safeguard public resources, the SACP called for the ANC's top leaders to start by looking at themselves.

“As we elected you comrade DP, we've not elected the Ruperts. We elect our leaders alone. If the Ruperts are friends, don't impose them on us. At least you haven’t confirmed them as friends.

"The same applies to comrade Zuma. We did not elect the Guptas, we elected him. At least he’s confirmed they are his friends. He must not impose them on us,” said SACP provincial secretary Xolile Nqatha.

With President Jacob Zuma seemingly throwing his support behind Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, succession was a key talking point.

“This is the year we are going to show them who we are. A lot of them think that they can do as they please, thinking they can achieve whatever they want.

"They must wait. At the right time we will announce who we are going to support but for now we are holding onto our horses,” said Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle.

Ramaphosa says the ANC is dedicating 2017 to party luminary OR Tambo who would have turned 100 this year.

eNCA