Electricity restored in Cape Town after power outages

File: Electricity had been restored to 90 percent of areas across the Metropole that experienced outages due to the storm which battered the city on Wednesday. Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre said on Thursday that electricity had been restored to 90 percent of areas across the Metropole that experienced outages due to the storm which battered the city on Wednesday.

Believed to be the worst storm in three decades, it made landfall late on Tuesday night, resulting in eight fatalities, countless uprooted trees and damage to properties.

Thousands of people were also displaced due to flooding.

Disaster Risk Management’s Charlotte Powell said roofs were blown off homes in Mitchells Plain, Lavender Hill, Ottery, Delft, Phillipi and Nyanga.

“The City’s Recreation and Parks Department has removed and are continuing to remove uprooted trees in Kewtown, Rondebosch, Bergvliet, Belgravia and various other areas in the Metropole to ensure roadways are cleared.”

She said 827 structures and 2,502 people were affected by flooding in Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay, while in Macassar Village 400 people were affected.

“The Informal Settlements Department will make assessments and provide flood kits.”

Powell said electricity department officials will work throughout the day to restore electricity to those areas still affected by blackouts.

Disaster Management officials would also continue to do damage assessments of all affected areas.

African News Agency