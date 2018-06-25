Electricity supply under control: Eskom

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says electricity supply is under control and that there was a low probability of load-shedding.

This past weekend saw a stable grid with a low risk of load-shedding.

The power utility said there a “low probability of rotational load-shedding today [Monday] as a result of several units being returned to service.”

Eskom spokesperson, Khulu Phasiwe, however, urged consumers to use electricity efficiently.

Wage negotiations between Eskom and unions are due to resume on Wednesday.

