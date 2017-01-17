Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Electricity suspension lifted following payment promises

  • South Africa
File: Pay talks between the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and Eskom have reached a deadlock. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says 21 municipalities will have their electricity suspension lifted.

This comes after they made payment plans with the power utility.

READ: Municipalities must pay Eskom, says Van Rooyen

Eskom Interim Chief Executive Matshela Koko says the power utility is encouraged by the efforts made by the municipalities to settle payments.

Eskom announced that 34 municipalities faced supply interruptions, that’s because they jointly owed the utility around R10-billion.

Last week, civil rights organisation AfriForum failed in a court bid to prevent the power giant from switching off the lights.

