Eleven injured in KZN taxi collision

File: Paramedics found that people from both vehicles sustained minor to moderate injuries in the collision. Photo: ER24/ANA

PIETERMARITZBURG – Eleven people were injured when a minibus taxi and a car collided on Edendale Road in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday night, paramedics in KZN said.

Paramedics arrived at the scene around 19:00 and found that people from both vehicles sustained minor to moderate injuries in the collision, ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said on Saturday.

"ER24 treated a man who sustained moderate injuries and transported him to a hospital in the area to receive further medical care. Seven other men and women sustained minor injuries and they were also treated and transported to the hospital by ER24 paramedics."

Three more people were treated and transported to nearby hospitals by other emergency services on the scene. The cause of the accident was not yet known, Siddall said.

African News Agency