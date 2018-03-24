Emergency services on high alert as more rain expected

Emergency services remain on high alert as more rain is expected in parts of Gauteng this weekend. *Video: Courtesy DStv channel 403 Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg emergency services are warning people in areas worst affected by the heavy rain to be extra vigilant.

They're especially urging parents to check on children near rivers and in low-lying areas.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says although the weather seems to be clear on Saturday, motorists should still be cautious as some roads have been damaged.

Mulaidzi said mop-up operations are underway following the record rainfall recorded in Gauteng.

He said many roads have been closed due to flooding and fallen trees.

ALERT::☡Road closure #Cotton and The Braids, Greenside @JoburgParksZoo removing the trees on the roadway. Let's practice patience and be safe✔ #JoburgRoadSafety pic.twitter.com/mU8ajuezwc — AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) March 23, 2018

More rain is expected in Gauteng this weekend.

On Friday, evacuations, closed roads and road accidents kept emergency personnel busy.

In Pretoria, a road collapsed near the Laudium area while in Johannesburg, a number of accidents were reported.

eNCA