Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Emergency services on high alert as more rain expected

  • South Africa
Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said motorists should still be cautious as some roads have been damaged. *Video: Courtesy DStv channel 403 Video: eNCA
Emergency services remain on high alert as more rain is expected in parts of Gauteng this weekend. *Video: Courtesy DStv channel 403 Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg emergency services are warning people in areas worst affected by the heavy rain to be extra vigilant.

They're especially urging parents to check on children near rivers and in low-lying areas.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says although the weather seems to be clear on Saturday, motorists should still be cautious as some roads have been damaged.

Mulaidzi said mop-up operations are underway following the record rainfall recorded in Gauteng.

READ: Grave situation following heavy rains in Gauteng

He said many roads have been closed due to flooding and fallen trees.

More rain is expected in Gauteng this weekend. 

On Friday, evacuations, closed roads and road accidents kept emergency personnel busy.

In Pretoria, a road collapsed near the Laudium area while in Johannesburg, a number of accidents were reported.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close