Emfuleni intervention to focus on revenue recovery: Makhura

  • South Africa
File: Gauteng Premier David Makhura also revealed that service delivery would become a focus. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Monday said the intervention at the beleaguered Emfuleni Municipality will focus on service delivery and revenue recovery.

The provincial government took over the cash-strapped council, which is facing major financial and service delivery challenges. 

Makhura said he hoped the interventions would turn the municipality around.

“The provincial executive council has decided to institute a comprehensive plan to ensure the viability of the municipality,” the premier said.

Makhura said letters were received from Eskom and Rand Water, all of whom said the council owed them money.

He welcomed Emfuleni Mayor Jacob Khawe’s decision to withdrawn his resignation.

Makhura expressed confidence in the mayor and said he was committed to turning the fortunes of the council around.

Khawe and his team met with the premier and his officials all of Sunday morning to chart a way forward, Makhura added.

