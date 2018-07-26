DStv Channel 403
Emotions run high at Komani land debate

  • South Africa
Proceedings were delayed for over an hour, but got under way with many diverse views. Photo: eNCA / Sandy McCowen

KOMANI - Public hearings into the possible amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution, to allow land expropriation without compensation, continued in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

But the Queenstown Town Hall was too small for participants, as thousands of people arrived.

It was a chaotic start as security closed the gates, leaving hundreds queuing outside.

ANC and EFF supporters dominated the public hearing, calling for the Parliamentarians to speed up the process as they are ready to invade the land.

But there was still scepticism about government's capability in the success of the process.

Constitutional Review Committee chairman Lewis Nzimande called for tolerance for those that have expressed different opinions.

"We appeal to members of the public to be courteous to members with different views," he said.

"We see that political parties have done a lot of mobilisation of their members but every member of the public should be given a chance."

The committee now moves to East London.

- Additional reporting ANA

