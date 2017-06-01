EMS on drive to curb shack fires with winter safety tips

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi (right) handing over safety kits to Johannesburg residents. Photo: Johannesburg Emergency Management Services

JOHANNESBURG - As freezing temperatures set in, in most parts of South Africa, the City of Johannesburg is on a drive to prevent informal shack fire incidents through its Winter Safety Campaign.

The project targets 189 informal settlements located in Johannesburg.

MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun will be in Zandspruit this morning to kick start this year’s initiative. Sun will handout Jozi Winter Kits designed to encourage residents to use safe heat energy sources instead of paraffin stoves and braziers.

“The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) has noted with much concern the number of life and property lost due to domestic fires during winter. These fires have led to unnecessary deaths and loss of property leaving communities in a vulnerable state. These unforeseen circumstances are preventable if people use proper cooking and lighting equipment,” said EMS spokesman Robert Mulaudzi.

Mulaudzi said in 2016 the EMS responded to around 790 fire incidents within the City’s informal settlements and 23 fatalities were recorded during that period.

“There was a reduction in terms of fatalities compared to 2015 where 35 people lost their lives. We cannot celebrate until we have zero percent fire incidents throughout the City,” said Mulaudzi.

To avoid fire incidents, EMS advises residents to adopt these safety tips:

Candle safety tips.

Keep candles away from children A child should not be left unattended in a room with a candle. Store candles, matches and lighters away from the reach of children. A candle should not be used to light stoves. A candle should not be used in a confined space.

Braziers

Use it in a well-ventilated area to avoid carbon monoxide inhalation. Before you go to bed take it outside

Paraffin

Put your paraffin stove on a flat surface where it can’t fall or get knocked over. Use safe containers to store paraffin.

Before you go to bed or out

Never go to bed or out with a candle or paraffin lamp is still burning. Switch off heaters and stoves at the plug before going to bed or out. Always put out cigarettes carefully. Do not smoke in bed

eNCA