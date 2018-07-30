eNCA bids farewell to Justice Malala

JOHANNESBURG - eNCA is sad to bid farewell to Justice Malala, the much-loved host of The Justice Factor, after nearly ten years of incisive political commentary and programming on South Africa’s leading 24-hour news channel.



Justice Malala is a household name in South Africa, known for his hard-hitting columns in national newspapers and his weekly current affairs programme on eNCA. Malala and his family will be taking a year’s sabbatical abroad.

“eNCA is like family to me. We have laughed, fought, kissed, made up and delivered great television together since the day the station asked me to appear on its shows. I started my TV career at eTV and will forever be grateful to have been there 10 years ago to see eNCA being born and grow to become the national treasure it is today. It is a voice that has enriched this democracy and has become a pillar of our society. I have no doubt it will continue to be vigorous and to report without fear or favour. It is a voice that must not be stilled,” says Malala.

The Justice Factor is a regular Monday night appointment for many viewers. Virtually every major South African political personality has appeared on the show.

“We would like to thank Justice for so many years of consistently great television. He has made an enormous contribution not only to eNCA but also as a powerful voice in the political landscape of our country. We wish him and his family all the best as they embark on this new adventure,” says Editor-in-Chief of eNCA, Mapi Mahlangu.



The final Justice Factor show will be broadcast on 30 July 2018.

eNCA