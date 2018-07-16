DStv Channel 403
eNCA launches new look

  • South Africa
eNCA launched it's new logo on 16 July 2018. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - A fresh eNCA -- complete with a new logo, new lineup and state-of-the-art studios -- was launched on Monday, highlighting the station's philosophy of No Fear. No Favour.

"We have planned this for months. Our aim is to provide our viewers with what they deserve: The top-notch news broadcast they have come to expect of us," said eNCA's Editor-in-chief Mapi Mhlangu.

From 16 July, eNCA will offer new shows, key interviews with leading newsmakers and hard-hitting investigative stories.

“There are also many new faces on air. Dynamic and talented young reporters hungry to be on the news frontlines. Anchors whose job it is to deliver a flawless product and make sense of the story.

“We’re also lucky at eNCA to have a group of experienced journalists who bring wisdom, institutional memory and mentorship into the mix."

6am: Morning News Today with Dan Moyane and Uveka Rangappa

9am: eNCA Now with Xoli Mngambi, Jeremy Maggs, Michelle Craig and Thulasizwe Simelane.

5pm: News Night with Cathy Mohlahlana and Vuyo Mvoko.

8pm: Tonight with Jane Dutton

10pm: News hour with Shahan Ramkissoon and Siki Mgabadeli

