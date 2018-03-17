eNCA team chased out of Nkandla

File: Security personnel outside the former president's home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal have forced eNCA journalists to leave. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The eNCA team sent to Nkandla to get reaction on Jacob Zuma’s prosecution has been forced out of the area.

The former president’s security threatened eNCA reporter Lester Kiewit and cameraman Sandile Makhubela with arrest.

They were then escorted outside Zuma’s hometown.

"Earlier today myself and the camera operator Sandile Makhubela were escorted away from Nkandla. We were not at the president's home but close enough to see it [but were] escorted away by the security detail of the former president [who] said that we were not allowed to be there and that we were trespassing," said Kiewit.

He says it was quite strange because they have reported from outside the homestead before.

"It does appear the Zuma family has gone to ground. We have tried to negotiate with the security, but on the threat of arrest we decided to give up. But we still report on this ongoing story of the NPA deciding to reinstate charges against the former president, 16 charges of fraud, racketeering and corruption," said Kiewit.

