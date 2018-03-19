eNgcobo suspects abandon bail bid, for now

File: Six men from eNgcobo’s Seven Angels Church, accused of murdering five policemen nearly a month ago, temporarily abandoned their bail application on Monday. Photo: eNCA/Dasen Thathiah

ENGOBO, Eastern Cape - Six men from eNgcobo’s Seven Angels Church, accused of murdering five policemen nearly a month ago, temporarily abandoned their bail bid on Monday.

They’re facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

One of the accused was Seven Angels Church leader Phuthuma Mancoba.

Another accused Siphosomzi Tshefu wanted to continue with his bid because his parents wanted to know exactly what happened on the fateful night.

During his last appearance, Tshefu and co-accused Kwanele Ndlwana gave incriminating evidence that firearms used to kill the policemen were stolen from police at Butterworth and Cala.

Tshefu further implicated his co-accused.

The magistrate warned Tshefu the state had a strong enough case against him and his testimony was not helping him.

He eventually also withdrew his bail application.

The case was postponed until 7 May for further investigations.

