ENNERDALE - An initiative against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking has been launched in Ennerdale, Gauteng.

The provincial department of community safety joined forces with The Good News Church and the Ennerdale local drug addiction committee to drive the programme.

Officials say drug abuse is taking a heavy toll on communities, especially among the youths.

The organisers have urged communities to work together to fight against the scourge.

