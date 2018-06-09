Ennerdale teen shot by his father laid to rest

Ennerdale teen Luyanda Tshabalala has been described by classmates as “a shining star”. Photo: eNCA / Erin Bates

ENNERDALE - Ennerdale teenager Luyanda Tshabalala is being laid to rest on Saturday morning.

#LuyandaTshabalala #EnnerdaleShooting We hear the Tshabalala “always had a point” to murmurs of approval. One of his classmates stands now and says he was “a shining star” and “a brother for all” who also showed intelligence and held his head up high. pic.twitter.com/YnEaYyVhNV — Erin Bates (@ermbates) June 9, 2018

#LuyandaTshabalala #EnnerdaleShooting Modimo reboka wena sounds out in the church. “Luyanda means love must increase and Luyanda lived up to his name,” says a teacher from Fred Norman Secondary School now. “Luyanda was a born leader.” — Erin Bates (@ermbates) June 9, 2018

#LuyandaTshabalala #EnnerdaleShooting Groups of Fred Norman Secondary School stand outside the church comforting one another, some teenage boys and girls have walked out of the church overwhelmed with grief. Doleful, mournful hymns hang sounded out through the morning. — Erin Bates (@ermbates) June 9, 2018

The 16-year old school pupil was shot and killed by his father who says he mistook him for a hijacker.

Sibusiso Tshabalala appeared in court briefly on Thursday, facing a murder charge.

The state did not oppose bail and Tshabalala was released on a warning.

He told the court that he fell asleep in his car after dropping off his son‚ for evening classes on Tuesday.

He was woken by knocking on the window.

Tshabalala reportedly discharged his firearm thinking he was under attack.

eNCA