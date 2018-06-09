Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Ennerdale teen shot by his father laid to rest

  • South Africa
Ennerdale teen Luyanda Tshabalala has been described by classmates as “a shining star”. Photo: eNCA / Erin Bates

ENNERDALE - Ennerdale teenager Luyanda Tshabalala is being laid to rest on Saturday morning.

The 16-year old school pupil was shot and killed by his father who says he mistook him for a hijacker.

Sibusiso Tshabalala appeared in court briefly on Thursday, facing a murder charge.

The state did not oppose bail and Tshabalala was released on a warning.

He told the court that he fell asleep in his car after dropping off his son‚ for evening classes on Tuesday.

He was woken by knocking on the window.

Tshabalala reportedly discharged his firearm thinking he was under attack.

eNCA

