Enraged prisoner slashed innocent warden’s face and neck

CAPE TOWN – An enraged prison inmate who slashed a warden’s face and neck with a razor blade, for failing to call the prisoner for a family visit, was on Tuesday, found guilty on a charge of attempted murder in the Parow Regional Court.

It turned out that the warden was wrongly blamed — he had in fact gone to call the prisoner, but could not find him. In his rage, the prisoner first fetched the blade from his cell, and then attacked the unsuspecting warden from behind.



Prisoner Eon Wallenstein, age unknown, appeared before magistrate Constance Nziweni, who remanded him to Thursday, for sentencing.



The incident happened at the Goodwood Prison in February last year, when Wallenstein inflicted a deep, 30cm- long slash wound to the warden’s face and neck.



The court heard that the warden was “lucky to be alive” as the slash narrowly missed an artery, and that the warden had to receive stitches and have surgery.



The court ruled that the fact that Wallenstein had gone to his cell to fetch the blade, indicated his intention to kill. The court also ruled the blade used in the attack to be a dangerous weapon.



Prosecutor Barry van der Berg handed to the court photographs of the wound, which the court said were “chilling”, and inflicted to a “very sensitive part of the body”.



Wallenstein denied any intent to kill, but admitted that he ought to have foreseen that the attack would leave the warden seriously injured, with the potential to kill him.



Wallenstein will be sentenced on Thursday.

African News Agency