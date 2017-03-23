EnviroServ CEO cited in 'toxic landfill' charges

File: EnviroServ has said it will be able to re-mediate things within four to five months. Photo: eNCA

DURBAN - Dean Thompson, the chief executive of waste management giant EnviroServ, will be charged criminally alongside the company on several allegations of contravening environmental legislation at EnviroServ’s Shongweni landfill site.

The company's management of the site has come under severe criticism from nearby communities.

Residents have, since at least December 2015 accused the corporation of being responsible for a multitude of illnesses, including nosebleeds, asthma, bronchitis and headaches, as a result of “toxic fumes” emanating from the site.

“Dean Thompson has been cited in his personal capacity so there will be some personal consequences,” said Grant Walters, the Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA) director of enforcement for environmental impact and pollution.

Walters, speaking at a press briefing in Durban on Wednesday, said if there was a guilty verdict, a maximum fine of R10-million and/or jail time could be issued.

The case is set to start in court on 11 April.

Walters said the decision to prosecute was taken only after the department commissioned additional studies to be undertaken by EnviroServ after the company’s initial tests – which environmental activists had called “junk science” – did not give “an indication of what was happening”.

“We don’t burden the taxpayer with [paying for these studies]. EnviroServ pays the specialists, but the DEA commissions them,” he said.

To eliminate bias, the specialists worked according to an agreed upon scope, he said.

In February, it was confirmed by the KwaZulu-Natal Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) that EnviroServ would be charged with contravening the National Air Quality Act. Walters said other charges, including contravention of eThekwini Metro by-laws, were expected to be added.

The landfill is also under administrative investigation. Its licence could be revoked, suspended or severally restricted, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Mark Gordon, the department’s deputy director-general for chemicals and waste management, said a decision concerning the licence or closure would be made “within the next few days”.

“The reality is that if the site has its licence suspended or if it is shut down, the odour won’t go away. EnviroServ has said it will be able to re-mediate things within four to five months. To deal with the odour will not be an overnight thing, it will take a few months,” he said.

The department was “in full agreement” with EnviroServ that a drop in pH levels had led to fostering of a sulfur-reducing bacteria, but denied that this had anything to do with changes in regulation, as the company contends, Gordon said.

“EnviroServ should have known this would happen. The pH trend should have given them the signal,” he said. There had been enough early-warning safeguards built into regulations to avoid such situations, and the onus was on the company to manage the site within legislated parameters.

Gordon said other facilities had been investigated to accept the landfill’s waste should it be closed or its licence be suspended.

Residents near and around the site continue to complain of the malodour and illnesses. As of 9am on Wednesday, the Upper Highway Air non-profit had registered 14,174 complaints for March.

African News Agency