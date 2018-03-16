Eshowe farmer 'distraught' after farm is torched during riots

Drone footage taken on Wednesday shows the extent to which fires were set in the Eshowe area after a local resident, 29-year-old Spamandla Xulu, was shot and killed by a security guard on 14 March, while fishing. Photo: Steve Wiltshire/ANA

JOHANNESBURG, 16 March 2018 - Siphamandla Xulu, was shot dead in Eshowe after being caught allegedly fishing illegally at a farm dam​​. His mother, Ntombizodwa Xulu, says she's struggling to accept the loss of her son. Video: eNCA

ESHOWE, KwaZulu-Natal - The owner of an Eshowe farm, that was torched during widespread rioting, is not ready to talk about the ordeal.

Calm had been restored to the community on Friday morning with police keeping a close eye on the area.

On Thursday, angry residents went on the rampage, setting fire to two farms.

The riot was reportedly sparked after Spamandla Xulu (29) was shot and killed, allegedly by a farm-watch security guard. It is understood that Xulu and another man had been fishing illegally at a farm dam and refused to leave when asked to do so.

This led to an altercation and the fatal shooting. The other man escaped unharmed.

ANA has learned from a reliable source that the one farm owner -- a black African commercial farmer who also works in the medical industry in Durban -- is “distraught” at what has happened.

Scores of neighbouring farms along the R66 had their sugarcane crops almost completely destroyed by the rampage.

Another source told ANA that white farmers felt they were being accused of the incident because of their race.

One person has been arrested in connection with the protest.

Meanwhile, Xulu's mother, says she is struggling to accept the loss of her son.

"Yesterday was a sad day. The family is still shocked. We were friends. We were so close. He's loving and had respect. I'd like my son to be buried in peace. If authorities believe it's the right thing to arrest him, it's okay, but that won't bring my son back," said Ntombizodwa Xulu.

- Additional reporting by eNCA

