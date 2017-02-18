Esidimeni tragedy: Families to hold healing session

Families of psychiatric patients who died after being transferred to NGOs from Life Esidimeni are holding a healing session on Saturday. Photo: Gallo / Jabu Kumalo

JOHANNESBURG - Families of psychiatric patients who died after being transferred to NGOs from Life Esidimeni are holding a healing session on Saturday.

They will be using the platform to share experiences while reflecting on the tragedy.

More than 100 patients died due to bungling by the Gauteng government.

Citing costs, health officials moved the patients from Life Esidimeni to facilities which were unlicensed to treat psychiatric patients.

Former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu resigned just hours before the Health Ombudsman's report was due to be released.

