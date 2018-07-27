Eskom and labour unions resume wage negotiations

File: Eskom and labour unions will face off again on Friday as they try to come to agreement in wage negotiations. Photo: AFP / Gianluigi Guercia

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom and labour unions return to the negotiating table on Friday for another round of wage talks.

Wage talks have been dragging on for nearly two months as the power utility refuses to budge on workers' demand for bonuses to be paid.

Eskom is offering a three-year agreement at 7 percent with a housing allowance, or alternatively. a 7.5 percent increase for 2018 and a 7 percent increase in the following two years, but without a housing allowance.

If this round of talks fails, the matter will likely end up at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

eNCA