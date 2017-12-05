Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Eskom board, Singh to answer to Parliament

  • South Africa
File: Anoj Singh, the suspended chief financial officer at Eskom, is to be questioned by parliament's portfolio committee on public enterprises on Tuesday. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The Eskom board is expected to appear before the parliamentary inquiry into the utility on Tuesday.

The inquiry was suspended last after the Eskom board members said they needed more time.

But it's unclear which board members will be in the hot seat.

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown, three former Eskom CEO's, former board Chairman Zola Tsotsi and the company's head of legal Suzanne Daniels are just some of the people who have appeared before the inquiry.

Suspended chief financial officer Anoj Singh is also expected to answer to the MPs on Tuesday.

Singh was suspended in July after leaked e-mails linked him to the Gupta family.

He admitted to having signed a R1.6-billion guarantee to Absa for the Guptas to buy Optimum Coal.

