Eskom board faces parliamentary probe

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises is demanding all documents that led to the Eskom board's decision to reinstate Brian Molefe as CEO.

It also wants the board investigated.

The committee’s concerned about corporate governance at the power utility.

It says an inquiry will determine if the board is exercising its responsibilities.

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and Eskom’s board appeared before Parliament on Tuesday to discuss Molefe's controversial return to the parastatal.

Brown told the committee that she had recently learnt that Molefe had not resigned from Eskom last year, but in fact had asked for early retirement, hence the board’s proposal to pay him R30-million in a pension settlement.

The ANC also lashed out at Eskom and Brown’s “incoherent” presentations in Parliament, and urged government to “act decisively” on the matter.

ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa said the latest version of the Brian Molefe saga -- that he had never resigned from Eskom but was in fact on unpaid leave -- contradicted Molefe’s statement when he announced his resignation from the power utility late last year.

“According to the incoherent version tabled today, Mr Molefe had never resigned from Eskom but rather was on unpaid leave. This is in direct contradiction to Mr Molefe’s own statement when he left the utility, and where he said Minister Brown’s letter dated 30 November 2016 where she approved the appointment of Mr Koko as acting Group CEO following ‘the resignation of Mr Brian Molefe’,” Kodwa said in a statement.

“On the strength of the representations from Minister Brown and Mr Molefe, the ANC acceded to his nomination as a member of Parliament. Not only are these latest developments disingenuous to say the least, they amount to perjury. The African National Congress calls on government and Parliament to act decisively to deal with this irrational and untenable situation.”

