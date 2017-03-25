Eskom calls on South Africa to switch off for Earth Hour

Johannesburg, 25 March 2017 -Today, millions around the world will set aside sixty minutes to observe Earth Hour in support of climate change awareness. Eskom is also calling on South Africans to switch off. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has called on South Africans to switch off their lights for Earth Hour on Saturday night between 8:30pm and 9:30pm.

As has been the case over the years, South Africans will join millions of people, businesses, and landmarks around the globe who will set that hour aside to host events, switch off their non-essential lights and make noise for climate change action.

“Eskom calls on South Africans to switch off for Earth Hour and will be celebrating this hour by using its power to showcase our contribution to South Africa’s journey in meeting sustainable development goals,” the power utility said in a statement.

“Sustainable development for Eskom includes providing affordable energy and related services by integration and consideration of economic development, environmental quality, and social equity in business practices in order to continually improve performance and underpin development.

“As such, Eskom strives for sustainable development principles and practices to be entrenched in all of its decisions, with the aim of ensuring long-term sustainability.

“Eskom will measure the savings from this hour, inform all South Africans of how much energy was saved in that time, and translate that to CO2 savings.”

The initiative began in Australia in 2007 as a grass roots gesture by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Australia against man-made carbon dioxide emissions linked to a warming planet.

In 2017, it will involve the switching off of electric lights for an hour in 7,000 cities across 172 countries, at 8:30pm local time, with the aim of highlighting the need to act on climate change, while saving a few megawatts of power in the process.



eNCA