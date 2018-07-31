Load-shedding threat as Eskom employees strike over bonuses

* Editor's note: Load-shedding schedules, info, and how it affects you
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom employees affiliated to three unions locked in wage talks have embarked on strike action over bonuses.
The power utility is warning of possible load-shedding this week.
There have been reports of acts of intimidation at several plants and power stations.
READ: Eskom face risk of load-shedding as 'strike disrupts coal supply'
Wage talks between Eskom and unions have been ongoing for almost a month now.
People are advised to use electricity sparingly and to be aware of load-shedding schedules.
Information can be found on Eskom's and local municipality websites.
eNCA
Discussion Policy