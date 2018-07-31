Load-shedding threat as Eskom employees strike over bonuses

File: Eskom said it was talking to union leaders to try and negotiate an end to the impasse with workers. Photo: Gallo / Moeletsi Mabe

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom employees affiliated to three unions locked in wage talks have embarked on strike action over bonuses.

The power utility is warning of possible load-shedding this week.

There have been reports of acts of intimidation at several plants and power stations.

Wage talks between Eskom and unions have been ongoing for almost a month now.

People are advised to use electricity sparingly and to be aware of load-shedding schedules.

Information can be found on Eskom's and local municipality websites.

