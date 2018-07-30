Eskom face risk of load-shedding as 'strike disrupts coal supply'

File: Eskom has reported that coal delivery at some of its power stations was disrupted due to a workers' protest in the early hours of Monday morning, leaving the South African power utility at risk of yet another load-shedding. Photo: AFP / Gianluigi Guercia

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has reported that coal delivery at some of its power stations was disrupted due to a workers' protest in the early hours of Monday morning, leaving the South African power utility at risk of yet another load-shedding.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said on social media that coal trucking at Majuba and Duvha power stations in Mpumalanga had stopped due to acts of intimidation, adding that the public order police had been called in to calm down the situation.

Eskom concerned about acts of sabotage and intimidation at its power stations



Read: https://t.co/tTuSacnnlP — Khulu Phasiwe (@KhuluPhasiwe) July 30, 2018

;

Majuba power station takes delivery of 0.74 million tonnes of coal delivered by 700 trucks per day from 15 short or medium term contracts suppliers while Duvha power station's six 600 megawatt units produce 3,600 megawatt of power.

The current illegal industrial action has negatively impacted plant operations at several power stations. This includes acts of intimidation, sabotage and obstruction of access controls for personnel. — Khulu Phasiwe (@KhuluPhasiwe) July 30, 2018

Eskom deputy spokesperson Dikatso Mothae confirmed that a disruption had occurred at the power supplier's sites even though she would not name the affected stations, adding that the wage dispute was at the centre of the protest.

"I can confirm that the disruption in related to ongoing wage negotiations. Workers have made it clear that bonuses are a deal breaker," Motae said over the phone.

"We became aware of the protest this morning. Operations have been impacted as people did not show up at work. The system is currently stable but there is a risk of load-shedding depending on the use of electricity."

Customers are advised to plan on the assumption that loadshedding will take place and are encouraged to check their load shedding schedules on the Eskom and their municipal websites. — Khulu Phasiwe (@KhuluPhasiwe) July 30, 2018

\Another round of wage negotiations between Eskom and workers unions is set to resume on Friday after unions rejected the power utility's latest offer of a basic salary increase of seven percent each year until 2020, with a housing allowance adjusted annually by CPI over the period July 2018 to June 2021.

Mothae said Eskom may be forced to meet with the unions sooner than planned to resolve the protracted wage impasse.

African News Agency