Eskom gave short notice of load-shedding: City of Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg is accusing Eskom of failing to provide adequate notification of Thursday night’s load-shedding

The city says it was informed only late in the day.

Johannesburg was plunged into darkness on Thursday evening as stage one load-shedding came into effect.

Eskon said the power cuts were due to "acts of sabotage and intimidation” by its striking workers, who are rejecting the company's decision not to increase salaries at all or pay bonuses this year.

Workers are demanding a 15 percent increase across the board.

Fin24 has reported that the Labour Court granted Eskom an interdict on Thursday night declaring the strike and related pickets "unlawful”.

It reportedly bars workers from blocking entrances, tripping the power supply, interfering with coal supply and intimidating other workers.

Johannesburg has urged residents to use electricity sparingly.

