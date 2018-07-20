Eskom fires whistleblower Suzanne Daniels again

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has summarily dismissed its suspended head of legal and compliance Suzanne Daniels.
The power utility's board and management suspended Daniels in March.
She was facing four charges, including misconduct, distribution of confidential information, and her involvement in the McKinsey and Trillian transactions.
Last year, she testified before the Public Enterprises Committee's inquiry into state capture.
Eskom says a letter confirming Daniel's dismissal has been sent to her.
eNCA
