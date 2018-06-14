Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Eskom implements Stage 1 load-shedding

  • South Africa
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom on Thursday evening implemented Stage 1 load-shedding.

The load shedding commenced at 17:41 pm.

The power utility said load shedding will continue until 8 pm.

Earlier, Eskom said that power supply will be constrained amid a strike by its employees.

It said this was “due to the acts of sabotage and intimidation” by striking workers, who are demanding a 15 percent salary increase across the board in a one-year agreement.

Eskom, however, said that it's not going to increase salaries at all this year.

Load-shedding schedules are available on the Eskom website.

