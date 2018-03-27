Eskom inquiry to act on threats against chairperson

File: Parliament's public enterprises portfolio committee Chairperson Zukiswa Rantho says she is living in fear after she received a call from an unknown person about the investigation into the Guptas' influence at Eskom.

PARLIAMENT - Parliament's public enterprises portfolio committee on Tuesday said it would ask law enforcement agencies to investigate telephonic threats made to Zukiswa Rantho, who chaired its inquiry into corruption at Eskom, at the weekend.

"The committee noted with deep concern the threats received by phone call on the weekend by the Chairperson of the Inquiry, Ms Zukiswa Rantho. The committee agreed that the matter must be reported to law enforcement agencies so that a security threat analysis can be done and proper action can be taken.

"The committee also believes the matter should be reported to the Speaker of Parliament," it said after meeting behind closed doors on Tuesday morning.

It is not the first time Rantho has been threatened since she began chairing the inquiry. In November last year, her son was confronted by men who told him "Your mother is making our lives difficult", before speeding off in a car.

The committee on Tuesday set April 13 as the deadline for individuals who want to submit affidavits to it before it finalises an interim report in May. It plans to table a final report to Parliament in mid-June.

