Unions demand bonuses from Eskom

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has been thrown a lifeline by the Chinese.

Now the parastatal's employees insist they want to be paid bonuses and say they have met their targets.

The power utility has been locked in wage negotiations with three trade unions for over a month now.

Eskom wage negotiations are set to resume on Friday.

Workers must decide if they will accept a three-year agreement at 7 percent with a housing allowance, or 7.5 percent for 2018 and 7 percent for the two years after, without a housing allowance.

But wages aren't the only issue on the table.

Eskom will also have to tackle its large workforce.

With more than 48,000 staff members, it plans to reduce non-essential positions while retaining core and critical skills.

Unions insist that any job cuts would need to start at senior management level.

They also believe workers have met their targets and deserve bonuses, but Eskom says it can't afford them.

“We are highly disappointed and irritated that management says bonuses will not be paid," said NUM's energy sector coordinator, Paris Mashego.

"In terms of performance, we must be considered we have made the targets.”

Meanwhile, the threat of load-shedding hangs over the economy until a deal is reached.

