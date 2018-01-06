Eskom rewards thieves: Numsa

File: The National Union of Metalworkers general secretary Irvin Jim has accused Eskom of rewarding corrupt officials. Photo: Sapa / Werner Beukes

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers has called for the state-owned power utility, Eskom board to be scrapped as it “has found creative ways to reward thievery and fraudulent behaviour.”

“For over 10 years the Eskom board and management team has been characterised by gross mismanagement, wasteful expenditure and corruption.

“Instead of dealing decisively with the looters, the board has found creative ways to reward thievery and fraudulent behavior. In a case of blatant nepotism, such as was the case was with (Matshela) Koko, it is simply disgraceful that he could have been let off the hook,” Numsa said in a statement.

This comes after Eskom decided to re-instate two senior executives accused of corruption.

After being cleared of wrongdoing in an Eskom disciplinary process, former acting CEO Matshela Koko has been reinstated as Eskom's head of generation, while Prish Govender is expected to return as acting head of group capital.

Numsa said the disciplinary process of the two officials was dodgy and that the power utility was rewarding corrupt officials.

The union said it would consult with lawyers to see what legal options it has to counter the “seemingly bogus” disciplinary process.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said the Eskom board was showing the people of South Africa a middle finger.

“The Eskom board is clearly showing the people of South Africa the middle finger by allowing these compromised executives to return to their positions. It seems the disciplinary process was a mockery and an insult to all those who believe in good corporate governance and transparency in the running of State Owned Enterprises,” he said.

Jim said as long as the ANC is still in power, nothing would change at Eskom.

“We will intensify the campaign against Eskom and the culture of corruption through more pickets and demonstrations,” he said.

eNCA