Eskom rolls out power cuts to indebted municipalities

File: Electricity interruptions will take place from Monday, 16 January, between 6am and 8am as well as from 5pm to 7.30pm. Photo: EPA / Nic Bothma

JOHANNESBURG - Difficult times lie ahead for 22 defaulting municipalities whose power Eskom has resolved to turn off during peak hours from Monday.

Their lights will be out until payment agreements are reached.

Municipalities in the Free State, Northern Cape, Mpumalanga, North West and the Eastern Cape owe Eskom billions of rands.

Power interruptions will take place between 6am and 8am, and from 5pm to 7.30pm.

This follows a North Gauteng High Court's dismissal of a case brought by civil rights organisations Afriforum and AfriBusiness to interdict the power utility against cutting towns' power.

Eskom had initially threatened to cut electricity to the defaulting municipalities but agreed to delay the cut-offs.

The court found that the parastatal did not have an obligation to supply electricity to ratepayers, but rather that the obligation lay with municipalities.

eNCA